European Parliament calls on Azerbaijani authorities to immediately unblock Lachin corridor
European Parliament calls on Azerbaijani authorities to immediately unblock Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Parliament called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately unblock the Lachin corridor and withdraw troops from Armenia, the European Parliament said in a resolution.

The document says that the European Parliament welcomes the enhanced engagement of the EU with the South Caucasus countries, in particular the rapid deployment of an EU monitoring mission to the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan to monitor the situation in the region, to build confidence and help restore peace and security. It notes the importance of reducing Russian influence in the region by strengthening the EU presence, and in this regard MEPs call on the European Council to expand the number of deployed experts and increase the capacity of the mission.

In addition, the European Parliament strongly condemns the latest Azerbaijani military aggression on 12 September 2022 on the sovereign territory of Armenia, which constitutes a violation of the ceasefire and has serious consequences for the peace process; is also concerned about alleged war crimes and inhuman treatment committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian prisoners of war and civilians;

Strongly condemns Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor in violation of the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020, as it threatens to provoke a deliberate humanitarian crisis for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh;

Demands that the Azerbaijani authorities immediately restore freedom of movement in the Lachin corridor;

Recalls that only diplomatic means will bring a just and lasting response to the conflict that will benefit the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan;

Convinced that a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be achieved by military means, but needs a comprehensive political settlement in accordance with international law, including the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, as well as the 2009 OSCE Minsk Group Basic Principles on Territorial Integrity, Self-Determination and Non-Violence;

Supports the initiative of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to convene and mediate bilateral meetings between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels and encourages the work of the EU Special Representative on the ground;

Considers that the EU can play the role of an honest broker to prevent further escalation and achieve lasting peace;

Urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to participate fully in drafting a comprehensive peace treaty;

Reiterates that such a treaty must address all root causes of the conflict, including the rights and security of the Armenian population living in Nagorno-Karabakh, the return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes under the supervision of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees;

Calls for full implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia and stresses the need to continue negotiations on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan;

Insists that any deepening of EU relations with Azerbaijan should remain contingent on the country's substantial progress in respect for human rights, the rule of law, democracy and fundamental freedoms.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
