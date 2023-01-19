Scholz speaks on supplying Ukraine with Leopard tanks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 - shortly after last year's World Economic Forum (WEF) - has left the world in turmoil.
At the beginning of 2022, many expected a boom, or at least a significant acceleration in the transition of our economies to climate neutrality. Then came February 24, Scholz said, speaking at a forum in Davos, DW reported.
According to him, the war has a devastating effect on Ukraine in particular.
He added that Russia must be defeated if the conflict in Eastern Europe is to end.
However, his remarks did not address Leopard 2 tanks, for which some NATO allies, most notably Poland, but also Britain, Lithuania and others, are urging Germany to allow exports to the front lines. Germany must approve the resale or donation of its military equipment to a third country.
According to the Guardian, when asked by one delegate why he was hesitant to allow Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine, Scholz noted that Germany is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters.
He said the U.S. has sent more military aid, but they have a much larger defense budget. Scholz assured that the artillery coming from Germany to Ukraine and its multiple rocket launchers are very effective for Ukraine.