There are dead, injured after fire breaks out in Armenia military unit

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The Ministry of Defense (MOD) informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that although fire-fighting works were carried out at the scene of the incident, there are casualties and injuries as a result of the fire; the respective information is being verified.
The MOD will issue an additional message.