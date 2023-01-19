News
Newspaper: Who made such decision on 19 Karabakh kids’ return home?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Past daily of Armenia writes: 19 children from Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], who were in Armenia, have returned to Artsakh. This information had caused quite a lot of excitement both in Artsakh and [Armenia’s capital] Yerevan. However, it soon became clear that the transfer of these children was not without incidents, to put it mildly.

Artsakh HRD [(Human Rights Defender)] Gegham Stepanyan informed that the car was stopped by the Azerbaijanis at the Shushi-Karin Tak section—the cordoned-off part of the road where the Azerbaijani government agents pretending to be "eco-activists" and the journalists serving them are stationed. Then, 10-15 Azerbaijanis—with video cameras—in civilian clothes, with their faces covered, approached the car, some of them broke into the car and filmed the children in the car.

As a result of the provocative actions of the Azerbaijanis, there was a commotion in the car, as a result of which one of the children fainted. As a result of actions taken by Russian peacekeepers, they [i.e., the aforesaid Azerbaijanis] were removed from the car, the car continued its course.

This news caused quite a lot of anger among the [Armenian] public, people were trying to understand who allowed these children to be transported only accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, without the presence of relevant agencies, especially not during the day, but in the dark.

According to Past newspaper’s information, AR [(Artsakh Republic)] President Arayik Harutyunyan stands at the "head" of this decision. Our sources from Artsakh convey that there were contradictions within the Artsakh authorities, particularly in terms of the late hour, the decision to transfer only the [Artsakh] children who remained in [Armenia’s] Syunik [Province] and not all those [Artsakh children] who are in Armenia, the organizational details of that process.
