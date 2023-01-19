In Argentina, criminals hijack plane and crash after takeoff

Five unidentified men hijacked a Cessna-206 light-engine plane from an aviation club in Argentina's Chaco province and crashed immediately after takeoff after forgetting to open the fuel supply, Diario Norte reported.
"Had it fallen in the city, there would have been a tragedy... The plane has a hidden locking system. When they were taking off, they forgot to open this tap and they ran out of gasoline, not everyone knows where this fuel line is," prosecutor Sergio Rios told Diario Norte.
According to media reports, at dawn on January 18, five robbers broke into the hangar of the Villa Angela Aero Club and stole a Cessna-206 belonging to a local farmer. The burning wreckage was found seven kilometers from the runway, and none of the criminals aboard the craft survived.