News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
In Argentina, criminals hijack plane and crash after takeoff
In Argentina, criminals hijack plane and crash after takeoff
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Five unidentified men hijacked a Cessna-206 light-engine plane from an aviation club in Argentina's Chaco province and crashed immediately after takeoff after forgetting to open the fuel supply, Diario Norte reported.

"Had it fallen in the city, there would have been a tragedy... The plane has a hidden locking system. When they were taking off, they forgot to open this tap and they ran out of gasoline, not everyone knows where this fuel line is," prosecutor Sergio Rios told Diario Norte.

According to media reports, at dawn on January 18, five robbers broke into the hangar of the Villa Angela Aero Club and stole a Cessna-206 belonging to a local farmer. The burning wreckage was found seven kilometers from the runway, and none of the criminals aboard the craft survived.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Death toll in Peru protests rises to 53
After the ouster of President Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022, large-scale anti-government protests began in Peru...
 More precise data on number of victims of plane crash in Brovary is available
16 people died and 30 more were injured...
 Teen, 13, stabs her mom over smartphone
The schoolgirl was placed in a special facility for juvenile offenders, she is not yet of prosecutable age...
 NBC: Washington shooting kills one person, injures two more
Law enforcers are looking for the first shooter...
 Ukraine internal ministry leadership dies in plane crash in Brovary
"22 victims are in hospital...
 Spies being caught in Azerbaijan
"During the reporting period as part of the fight against terrorism...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos