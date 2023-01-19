Ned Price not ruling out phone talk between US Secretary of State, Azerbaijan President

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expects that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will have the opportunity to talk over the phone with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev in the near future. Price stated about this at Wednesday’s Department press briefing.
“(…) the Secretary did have an opportunity today to speak to the leader of Armenia. I do expect that he will have an opportunity in the coming days to speak to President Aliyev,” the US State Department spokesperson said.
“We want to see constructive dialogue put back on track. We stand ready to engage bilaterally. We stand ready to engage with and through partners, through the OSCE or, if and when appropriate, trilaterally, as we have done in the past,” Price added, in particular.