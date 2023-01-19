News
Death toll in Peru protests rises to 53
Death toll in Peru protests rises to 53
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The number of victims of clashes during anti-government demonstrations in Peru has reached 53, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Thursday.

Protesters set fire to a police station and courthouse in the city of Macusani on Wednesday after two people were killed and one seriously injured during anti-government protests, it said.

Earlier, Peruvian authorities had declared a state of emergency in the Lima department and several other regions.

After the ouster of President Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022, large-scale anti-government protests began in Peru. They are accompanied by roadblocks, attacks on airports and government buildings. Protesters demand the resignation of the head of state Dina Boluarte and the holding of new elections.
