AP: new US military aid package for Ukraine may reach $2.6 billion
AP: new US military aid package for Ukraine may reach $2.6 billion
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The volume of the next package of military assistance, which the U.S. is going to provide to Ukraine, may amount to $2.6 billion, the Associated Press reported Wednesday, citing sources.

John Kirby, the White House's National Security Council strategic communications coordinator, earlier told CNN that a new military aid package could be announced later this week. The AP specifies that it may include about 100 U.S. Stryker armored fighting vehicles and at least 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

The announcement of the next US deliveries will be made following a meeting of the Western group coordinating military assistance to Kiev, which will be held at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on January 20. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, will take part in the meeting.

The Pentagon estimates that Washington has allocated more than $24.2 billion in military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly drawn attention to the danger of weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries spilling over into other regions. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoliy Antonov warned that the West's militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
