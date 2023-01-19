Cavusoglu says he wants to see Pashinyan's sincerity not only in words but also in deeds

Ankara wants to see sincerity from the Armenian side in the process of normalization with Yerevan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a meeting with his compatriots in the U.S., RIA Novosti reported.
"We expect sincere steps toward peace to be taken. Recently, unfortunately, we have seen steps backward. Today [U.S. Secretary of State Anthony] Blinken said that [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan is sincere, but we want to see this not only in words but also in deeds," the Yeni Akit newspaper quoted Cavusoglu as saying.
Recalling the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia, Çavuşoğlu said Ankara and Baku are sincere about normalization.
"I can say this, I can easily say this on behalf of brotherly, dear Azerbaijan. Turkey and Azerbaijan are sincere about normalization," he said.