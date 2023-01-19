News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Taiwan's Defense Ministry says 16 Chinese planes and three ships approached island
Taiwan's Defense Ministry says 16 Chinese planes and three ships approached island
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Taiwan's military has recorded the approach to the island of 16 aircraft and three ships of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA), the website of the Taiwanese defense ministry reported.

The information from the military noted that four aircraft crossed the so-called midline of the Taiwan Strait and entered the identification zone of air defense of the island.

Because of the incident, the Taiwanese Armed Forces put their ships and military aviation on alert and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos