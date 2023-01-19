Soldiers injured in Armenia military unit fire still in severe condition

The three servicemen, who were injured as a result of the fire that broke out in a military unit of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, are still in severe condition. Armenian News-NEWS.am learns about this from the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Aram Torosyan.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that at around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer-sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen have died as a result of this fire, and three others are in severe condition.