Armenia Investigative Committee chief on fatal military unit fire cause: There is well-founded preliminary theory
Armenia Investigative Committee chief on fatal military unit fire cause: There is well-founded preliminary theory
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Criminal proceedings have been launched in connection with the fire that broke out in the military unit in Gegharkunik Province. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan, noted about this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

He informed that the members of the investigative team are at the scene of the incident, and experts were also involved.

According to Kyaramyan, there is a preliminary theory that the fire occurred due to the violation of safety rules related to heating.

"It is the initial theory, which has been has been fairly substantiated at the moment," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Russian Embassy in Armenia expresses its condolences in connection with tragedy in Gegharkunik military unit
"We express our sincere condolences to the families, friends and fellow servicemen...
 4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged  
Four people were discharged after receiving appropriate medical treatment...
 CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Pashinyan over Armenian servicemen's death
"On behalf of the Secretariat of the CSTO and on my own behalf I express our sincere...
 Prosecutor General's Office: All killed in fire in military unit were conscripts
Necessary actions are taken to uncover all the circumstances...
 Armenia health minister: 2 of 3 soldiers injured in military unit fire are at intensive care unit
All of them are at the National Burn Center…
 Armenia PM on military unit tragedy: Fire spread to officer, he threw gasoline can to accommodation in instinct
The first thing that had to be clarified was who did what and what did not do…
