Armenian soldier injured, in critical condition

Russian Embassy in Armenia expresses its condolences in connection with tragedy in Gegharkunik military unit

Azerbaijan decides to demand compensation from Armenia for destruction of environment

2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC

4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged

Armenian PM: European Parliament resolution expresses objective reality

CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Pashinyan over Armenian servicemen's death

Death toll in Peru protests rises to 53

Prosecutor General's Office: All killed in fire in military unit were conscripts

U.S. Congressmen urge Biden to consider airlifting aid to Karabakh

Armenia health minister: 2 of 3 soldiers injured in military unit fire are at intensive care unit

Armenia PM on military unit tragedy: Fire spread to officer, he threw gasoline can to accommodation in instinct

Copper cost falling

Armenia Investigative Committee chief on fatal military unit fire cause: There is well-founded preliminary theory

Armenia defense minister on deadly fire in military unit: Automotive gasoline was also used

Soldiers injured in Armenia military unit fire still in severe condition

Ned Price not ruling out phone talk between US Secretary of State, Azerbaijan President

Cavusoglu says he wants to see Pashinyan's sincerity not only in words but also in deeds

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces stepping down in February

Armenia 2nd Army Corps commander dismissed

Names of Armenia army officials dismissed due to fire that killed 15 servicemen are known

Polar bear kills 2 people in Alaska

Gold price rises slightly

2 Armenia army officials to be relieved of their posts due to fire at military unit

Newspaper: Who made such decision on 19 Karabakh kids’ return home?

Oil prices go down

Greenland's temperature was highest in 1,000 years

15 soldiers dead, 3 others in severe condition due to fire at Armenia military unit in Gegharkunik Province

There are dead, injured after fire breaks out in Armenia military unit

Japan pays families 1 million yen to move to rural areas

MEPs condemn blockade of Lachin corridor, criticizing Baku, Moscow and Brussels

UN High Commissioner calls for immediate free movement through Lachin corridor

European Parliament calls on Azerbaijani authorities to immediately unblock Lachin corridor

MEP: We should put more pressure on the Azerbaijani government

Britain accelerates artillery upgrade program

Nathalie Loiseau on blockade of Lachin corridor: This is blackmail, this is ethnic cleansing

Marina Kaljurand to Azerbaijani officials: You have gone below low

Israel's Supreme Court orders Netanyahu to fire minister

NATO Secretary General: Ukraine needs significant increase of armaments at key moment of war

Public institutions of Republic of Artsakh to switch to special working regime from January 19

Blinken and Pashinyan discuss resumption of bilateral talks with Azerbaijan

Suren Papikyan and NATO Special Representative of Secretary General discuss regional developments

Zelenskyy reconfirms his aspiration for Ukraine's membership in NATO

The National Interest: Supplying Turkey with additional weapons makes no strategic sense

Good landmine for bad game: Baku tries to shift responsibility on Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister holds telephone conversation with British Minister of State for Europe

More than 200 millionaires call on Davos elite to raise taxes on super-rich

Schools and kindergartens to be closed in Artsakh because of blockade

Pashinyan and Blinken discuss Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor

NATO says Russia is preparing for a protracted war

Media: Next EU observer mission on Armenian border will include up to 100 people

Cold snap kills at least 70 people in Afghanistan

Putin: The tragedy of the events in Ukraine began in 2014

Indian government to not allow social media to post any information it considers false

European Parliament submits resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade

EU car sales in 2022 drop to lowest since 1993

Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's goal is to destroy the people of Artsakh as such by cleansing Artsakh of Armenians

Saudi Arabia is working to reduce its dependence on oil exports

Igor Klimenko appointed Acting Head of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Foreign Minister receives NATO Secretary General's Special Representative

French union CGT threatens to cut power to lawmakers and billionaires

Artsakh President reports on contact with Azerbaijani side to unblock Lachin Corridor

FM: UN Security Council is the most important platform, and Armenia will continue its work there

Armen Grigoryan receives Javier Colomina

Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on Armenia and Russia to take urgent measures to unblock Lachin corridor

Yerevan and Tehran become sister cities

Armenian government's deputy PM thanks EU for support of Syunik province

UNWTO: Tourism will not return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023

Ombudswoman: Lachin incident is a deliberate attack on Armenian children motivated by ethnic hatred

Prime Minister of Armenia: trade turnover with Georgia is close to $1 billion

Austrian Foreign Minister urges Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor

Foreign Ministry: No meetings between Armenian, Turkish reps have been held for quite a long time

Arabkir medical complex to allocate 2,500,000 AMD to Arevik Children's Hospital in Stepanakert

Erdogan: Our country is criticized today by those who tried to embarrass Turkey in Karabakh

Iran and Russia reach agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railroad within 3 years

Armenian PM: Peace agenda also contains threats

Armenian Prime Minister: Statements by Azerbaijani President are aimed at escalation

Foreign Minister: Armenia expects reply from Azerbaijan a month ago

Armenian FM to take part in Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey

Erdogan makes it clear presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14

Russian peacekeepers evacuate more than 60 Russian citizens from Artsakh to Armenia

Denmark envoy to Armenia, Georgia is concerned about situation at Lachin corridor

Prime Minister receives NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia

MEP: Azerbaijan has once again cut off the gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh

RBC: Almost half of Russian businessmen focus on survival

World Population Review: India may overtake China in population size in 2023

UN Secretary General Guterres calls current geopolitical situation worst ever

More precise data on number of victims of plane crash in Brovary is available

Forum in Davos: Travelling will be expensive and under control from now on

Earthquake jolts Armenia

Francois-Xavier Bellamy: Europe no longer has right to fund terrorist state of Azerbaijan

Russia FM: Azerbaijanis provided information that Armenian side transported landmines through Lachin corridor

Armenia deputy FM meets with NATO Secretary General’s special representative for Caucasus, Central Asia

Azerbaijan organizes tour of Karabakh occupied region’s airport for some Ukraine reporters (PHOTOS)

Lavrov: EU monitors’ deployment on Armenia-Azerbaijan border without Baku's consent may be ineffective

Teen, 13, stabs her mom over smartphone

Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Economy minister in Germany, invites companies to start operations in Armenia

Thousands of health workers in Britain go on strike for two days

Armenia, Estonia sign memorandum of cooperation in latest technologies