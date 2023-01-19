Armenia Investigative Committee chief on fatal military unit fire cause: There is well-founded preliminary theory

Criminal proceedings have been launched in connection with the fire that broke out in the military unit in Gegharkunik Province. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan, noted about this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
He informed that the members of the investigative team are at the scene of the incident, and experts were also involved.
According to Kyaramyan, there is a preliminary theory that the fire occurred due to the violation of safety rules related to heating.
"It is the initial theory, which has been has been fairly substantiated at the moment," he added.