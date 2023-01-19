News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Canada Parliament committee adopts unprecedented decision related to Karabakh
Canada Parliament committee adopts unprecedented decision related to Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In an unprecedented move, the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Canadian parliament unanimously adopted a motion, calling for a maximum of three meetings on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor and to hear directly from Artsakh State representatives, reports, the Armenian National Committee of Canada.

This is a historic move that will officially give an opportunity to representatives of Artsakh to speak in front of the Canadian Parliament.

The motion reads as follows; “That, pursuant to standing order 108(2) the Committee undertakes to hold a maximum of three meetings to study the present situation of the blockage of the Lachin Corridor, de facto isolating the Nagorno-Karabakh region; that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, the Ambassador of Armenia, the chargé d’affaires a.i. of Azerbaijan, representatives of the two communities in Canada, the Permanent Representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to the United States and Canada and Gegham Stepanyan, the Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender be invited to testify by Friday, February 3, 2023; that the testimony and materials gathered by the community at these meetings be taken into consideration in the study of the security of the Azerbaijan Armenia borders and that deadline to submit additional witnesses to the clerk be at noon, on Friday, January 20.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently
Switzerland has expressed its concern about the prolonged impediments to the access through the road and the resulting humanitarian consequences…
 Armenian Security Council Secretary and Advisor to Indian PM discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with Ajit Doval...
 Armenian MFA: Actions of Azerbaijani side towards Artsakh children should be assessed
We are shocked by the inadmissible attitude of the Azerbaijani side towards the children returning to Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Baku complains of 'double standards' of international community
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov complained about the "double standards"...
 Chair of CoE Committee of Ministers calls for opening the Lachin corridor
“I am concerned about the increasingly precarious humanitarian situation...
 Armenian ruling party: Baku's actions hinder possible signing of peace treaty
He disagreed with the opinion that the peace process was deadlocked...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos