Armenia health minister: 2 of 3 soldiers injured in military unit fire are at intensive care unit

Two of the three servicemen who sustained burns as a result of the fire in the military unit in Gegharkunik Province are at the intensive care unit. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan informed about this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
According to her, all three soldiers are at the National Burn Center.
"One's injuries are lighter, he is a ward patient," Avanesyan added.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that at around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the accommodation of the engineer-sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen have died as a result of this fire, and three others are injured.