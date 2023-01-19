News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
U.S. Congressmen urge Biden to consider airlifting aid to Karabakh
U.S. Congressmen urge Biden to consider airlifting aid to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Co-Chairs of the Armenian Affairs Committee of the U.S. Congress urged the administration of President Joe Biden to exert maximum pressure on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to end the blockade of Karabakh before the current crisis there becomes catastrophic, the Dashnaktsutyun office in the U.S. reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Congressmen noted the need for the Biden administration to apply maximum pressure, cease all military support to Azerbaijan, impose sanctions against the Azerbaijani leadership for their continued war crimes and immediately airlift humanitarian aid to the people of Karabakh.

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, co-chairs of the above mentioned commission Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Adam Schiff, David Valadao and Anna Eshoo said, the existing international strategy to open the Lachin corridor simply does not work. The Aliyev regime is taking deliberate steps to evict the Armenian population from Karabakh and deprive them of the opportunity to live freely on their ancestral land. This is a clear sign of ethnic cleansing that cannot be ignored.

The Congressmen also noted that the U.S. should consider all available options to deliver humanitarian aid to Karabakh, including by air.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC
Under Azerbaijani blockade of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia two more patients of the Republican Medical Center....
 Armenian PM: European Parliament resolution expresses objective reality  
He expressed gratitude to the European Parliament and colleagues who have consistently worked to convey...
 Ned Price not ruling out phone talk between US Secretary of State, Azerbaijan President
The State Department spokesperson...
 Newspaper: Who made such decision on 19 Karabakh kids’ return home?
It soon became clear that the transfer of these children was not without incidents, to put it mildly…
 MEPs condemn blockade of Lachin corridor, criticizing Baku, Moscow and Brussels
He called on Azerbaijan to take all measures to ensure the free movement of people...
 UN High Commissioner calls for immediate free movement through Lachin corridor
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk calls for immediate...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos