U.S. Congressmen urge Biden to consider airlifting aid to Karabakh

The Co-Chairs of the Armenian Affairs Committee of the U.S. Congress urged the administration of President Joe Biden to exert maximum pressure on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to end the blockade of Karabakh before the current crisis there becomes catastrophic, the Dashnaktsutyun office in the U.S. reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Congressmen noted the need for the Biden administration to apply maximum pressure, cease all military support to Azerbaijan, impose sanctions against the Azerbaijani leadership for their continued war crimes and immediately airlift humanitarian aid to the people of Karabakh.
In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, co-chairs of the above mentioned commission Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Adam Schiff, David Valadao and Anna Eshoo said, the existing international strategy to open the Lachin corridor simply does not work. The Aliyev regime is taking deliberate steps to evict the Armenian population from Karabakh and deprive them of the opportunity to live freely on their ancestral land. This is a clear sign of ethnic cleansing that cannot be ignored.
The Congressmen also noted that the U.S. should consider all available options to deliver humanitarian aid to Karabakh, including by air.