Prosecutor General's Office: All killed in fire in military unit were conscripts

15 conscripts died in the fire in a military unit. 6 soldiers and 1 officer were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.
According to the prosecutor's office, around 05:15 a.m. it was reported that a fire broke out in a military unit in Azar village of Gegharkunik province at 01:30.
Materials collected on the fact have been transferred to the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee. Prosecutors and investigators, Deputy Prosecutor General Grigor Elizbaryan are on the scene. Necessary actions are taken to uncover all the circumstances.