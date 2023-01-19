CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Pashinyan over Armenian servicemen's death

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov expressed his condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in connection with the tragic death of Armenian servicemen during a fire on the night of January 19.

"On behalf of the Secretariat of the CSTO and on my own behalf I express our sincere condolences on the tragic death of 15 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in a fire in a military unit in Gegharkunik province at night of January 19, 2023.

"We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic death of the military. We share with the families and relatives of the victims the grief of their irreparable loss and send our words of support at this hard time for them.

"We wish the injured and wounded a speedy recovery," he noted.