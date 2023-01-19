News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Lemkin Institute: World cannot afford another Armenian Genocide
Lemkin Institute: World cannot afford another Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The world cannot afford another Armenian Genocide. The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention noted this with respect to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“Azerbaijan is testing us. The Lemkin Institute implores powerholders in the world, especially the US President, the [German] Bundeskanzler, and [French President] Emmanuel Macron, to take the threat of genocide against Armenians in Artsakh seriously. The world cannot afford another Armenian Genocide,” the Lemkin Institute tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently
Switzerland has expressed its concern about the prolonged impediments to the access through the road and the resulting humanitarian consequences…
 Armenian Security Council Secretary and Advisor to Indian PM discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with Ajit Doval...
 Armenian MFA: Actions of Azerbaijani side towards Artsakh children should be assessed
We are shocked by the inadmissible attitude of the Azerbaijani side towards the children returning to Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Baku complains of 'double standards' of international community
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov complained about the "double standards"...
 Chair of CoE Committee of Ministers calls for opening the Lachin corridor
“I am concerned about the increasingly precarious humanitarian situation...
 Armenian ruling party: Baku's actions hinder possible signing of peace treaty
He disagreed with the opinion that the peace process was deadlocked...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos