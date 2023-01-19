Lemkin Institute: World cannot afford another Armenian Genocide

The world cannot afford another Armenian Genocide. The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention noted this with respect to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“Azerbaijan is testing us. The Lemkin Institute implores powerholders in the world, especially the US President, the [German] Bundeskanzler, and [French President] Emmanuel Macron, to take the threat of genocide against Armenians in Artsakh seriously. The world cannot afford another Armenian Genocide,” the Lemkin Institute tweeted.