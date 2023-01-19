Iranian foreign minister calls intention to declare IRGC terrorists 'shot in the foot' to Europe

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned the EU of the negative consequences of the European Parliament's intention to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, Tasnim news agency reported.
In a telephone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, he said that the European Parliament "shot Europe in the foot" by voting for a resolution calling on the EU leadership to include the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations.
He sharply criticized the European Parliament's emotional, irrational, wrong and unprofessional behavior.
"It is necessary to respect mutual security in the world of diplomacy and increase mutual trust instead of using the language of threats and unfriendly actions," the Iranian foreign minister said.
Iran has repeatedly stated that the IRGC is an official state body that has "played and will continue to play an important and key role in ensuring the security of Iran and the region, especially in the fight against terrorism," the diplomat added.
He also stressed that Iran's parliament would give a "legitimate and decisive" response to the European Parliament's actions and called on the EU to "think about the adverse consequences of its behavior."
Earlier, Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen supported the inclusion of the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations. According to her, the European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Iran against the background of human rights violations in the republic.