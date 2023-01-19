News
2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC
2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carried two more patients from Artsakh to Armenia, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reproted.

Under Azerbaijani blockade of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia two more patients of the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Ministry of Health were transported to various specialized medical centers of Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross on January 19, the statement says.

To date, a total of 36 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through the International Committee of the Red Cross.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
