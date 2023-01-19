Azerbaijan decides to demand compensation from Armenia for destruction of environment

Azerbaijan after long deliberations decided to demand compensation from Armenia for the destruction of the environment.

On January 18, 2023, Azerbaijan initiated the first interstate arbitration process "On the protection of wild fauna and flora and natural habitats in Europe" in accordance with the Berne Convention, Azerbaijani media reported citing the Foreign Ministry.

"As noted, the purpose of this historic arbitration case is to hold Armenia responsible for the large-scale destruction of the environment and biodiversity of Azerbaijan during the illegal occupation of internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years. It is noted that the Azerbaijani side demands compensation. Azerbaijan calls on the international community to condemn Armenia for destroying one of the richest and most biodiverse ecosystems in the world during its occupation. Within arbitration process Azerbaijan demands from Armenia to put an end to all ongoing violations of the Berne Convention and pay full compensation to Azerbaijan for the destruction of the environment of the territories that were under occupation," the media quotes.

Azerbaijan, which allegedly supports nature protection, used prohibited weapons, including phosphorus munitions, causing damage not only to its personnel, but also to the environment, burning forests and polluting rivers, only during the aggressive war it unleashed in 2020.



