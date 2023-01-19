News
Armenian President expresses his condolences to families of deceased servicemen  
Armenian President expresses his condolences to families of deceased servicemen  
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian President expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased servicemen.

"I learned with great pain about the tragic fire at N military unit of the Defense Ministry, which claimed the lives of 15 servicemen and left several wounded," Vahagn Khachaturyan said.

""I sympathize and share the grief of the parents and loved ones of the fallen servicemen, and I wish the wounded a speedy recovery.

"Life and health of every citizen of Armenia are invaluable, and all security rules must be strictly and unconditionally observed in the power structures and civil infrastructures to completely exclude such incidents.

"Once again I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I share the sorrow of the great loss," he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
