Foreigners to be able to engage in some types of businesses in Armenia without obtaining license
Foreigners to be able to engage in some types of businesses in Armenia without obtaining license
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government approved the draft amendments to the law on licensing, whereby foreign organizations will be able to engage in certain types of business in Armenia with a simplified procedure; that is, without being issued a license for it.

These changes in the aforesaid law are related to those types of business that do not imply a specific place of activity in Armenia.

These businesses are: Private escrow activity; postal communication; organizing of railway transport; taxi service; development of engineering sections of urban planning documents and the latter’s examination; construction; technical supervision of construction quality; engineering research; and inspection of the technical condition of buildings and structures.

To start such businesses in Armenia without a license, however, the foreign organizations or individuals must submit a document certifying the right to engage in that activity in their countries.

The proposed law amendments will enter into force six months after being passed by the National Assembly of Armenia.
