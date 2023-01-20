Underwater garage for 7,000 bicycles built in Amsterdam

An underwater garage for 7,000 bicycles was built near Amsterdam's central station. It is located directly under the famous city canals.
The garage will allow to remove from the embankments thousands of bicycles, which are regularly left by passengers. You can park your vehicle there free of charge for a day and then for 1.35 euros per day.
The Central Station is one of the busiest places in Amsterdam. The municipality has decided to simplify parking for bicycles in order to give back public space to pedestrians, tourists and people with disabilities.
According to the latest figures, 835,000 Amsterdamers make an average of 665,000 trips a day by bicycle, which is 36% of the total number of movements in the city (compared to 24% by car).