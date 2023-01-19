Karekin II expresses his condolences to families of military servicemen killed in fire

We learned with deep sorrow of 15 servicemen killed and 3 wounded as a result of the fire that broke out in the shelter of the engineer company of the Nth military unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II said in a statement.

"We express our condolences and sorrow to the families of the victims and ask for the comfort and support of the Holy Spirit for their grieving hearts. We pray to the Merciful God that the Good Lord will receive the souls of our fallen sons.

God grant all the wounded a speedy recovery.

We ask Almighty God to ensure the peace and security of our homeland by protecting our people from such tragedies," he noted.