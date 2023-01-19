News
NYT: The U.S. is inclined to allow Ukraine to strike Crimea
NYT: The U.S. is inclined to allow Ukraine to strike Crimea
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden's administration is leaning towards the fact that the Ukrainian military should be allowed to launch strikes on the territory of Crimea, thus securing a more favorable position in future negotiations. This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

The publication notes that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, administration officials have taken a tough stance, refusing to provide Kiev with weapons for strikes on the Crimean peninsula.

Now that stance is beginning to soften, the newspaper reports.

According to its sources, the Biden administration, following discussions with Ukrainian officials, is beginning to lean toward the idea that Kiev may need the means to strike Crimea, even if such a move would increase the risk of escalation.

The issue, according to The New York Times, was recently raised in meetings at the White House.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
