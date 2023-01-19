Armenian ruling party: Baku's actions hinder possible signing of peace treaty

Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor, violation of Armenia's territorial integrity and political statements of Azerbaijani President hinder the process of signing a possible peace treaty, Sarkis Khandanyan, an MP from the ruling Citizens' Agreement Party, said at traditional briefings in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He disagreed with the opinion that the peace process was deadlocked, recalling at the same time the statement of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The latter said, in particular, that Armenia has sent its proposals on the text of the peace treaty to Azerbaijan and now awaits a response.

The deputy also recalled the phone talks between the Armenian Prime Minister and the U.S. Secretary of State.

"The latter, by the way, expressed his readiness to help promote the process of signing a peace treaty as a mediator," Khandanyan noted.

According to the deputy, the peace treaty process began in Washington. At the same time, Armenia has always stated that it is ready to negotiate a peace treaty with Azerbaijan at any platform.

"It is important that the mediating party can guarantee the viability of this document. And we are not deviating from our goals. We will continue to do everything to make it a reality," the MP from the ruling party noted.