Chair of CoE Committee of Ministers calls for opening the Lachin corridor

Icelandic Foreign Minister and Chair of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers Thórdis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir stated to open the Lachin corridor.

“I am concerned about the increasingly precarious humanitarian situation of people living in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the month-long blockade of the Lachin corridor.

I call on the relevant authorities to quickly restore freedom of movement along the corridor to avoid further deterioration of the situation.

I call on all stakeholders to resolve their concerns through dialogue and remain ready to contribute to their efforts in this regard," the minister said in a statement.