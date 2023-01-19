News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Chair of CoE Committee of Ministers calls for opening the Lachin corridor
Chair of CoE Committee of Ministers calls for opening the Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Icelandic Foreign Minister and Chair of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers Thórdis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir stated to open the Lachin corridor.

“I am concerned about the increasingly precarious humanitarian situation of people living in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the month-long blockade of the Lachin corridor.

I call on the relevant authorities to quickly restore freedom of movement along the corridor to avoid further deterioration of the situation.

I call on all stakeholders to resolve their concerns through dialogue and remain ready to contribute to their efforts in this regard," the minister said in a statement.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 14.06.43.png (81 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently
Switzerland has expressed its concern about the prolonged impediments to the access through the road and the resulting humanitarian consequences…
 Armenian Security Council Secretary and Advisor to Indian PM discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with Ajit Doval...
 Armenian MFA: Actions of Azerbaijani side towards Artsakh children should be assessed
We are shocked by the inadmissible attitude of the Azerbaijani side towards the children returning to Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Baku complains of 'double standards' of international community
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov complained about the "double standards"...
 Armenian ruling party: Baku's actions hinder possible signing of peace treaty
He disagreed with the opinion that the peace process was deadlocked...
 2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC
Under Azerbaijani blockade of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia two more patients of the Republican Medical Center....
Most
Read Viewed
Photos