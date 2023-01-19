Armenian MFA: Actions of Azerbaijani side towards Artsakh children should be assessed

We are shocked by the inadmissible attitude of the Azerbaijani side towards the children returning to Nagorno-Karabakh on January 17, who were deprived of their parental care and separated from their families for about 40 days as a result of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said, commenting on how Azerbaijanis subjected Armenian children to psychological terror and violated their rights.
He stated in particular:
"As can be clearly seen in the videos published by the Azerbaijani side, the "eco-activists" conducting themselves as terrorists, halted the vehicle transporting the children home to Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin Corridor, shouted demonstratively, broke into the vehicle wearing masks, illegally filmed the children and subjected them to psychological violence: as a result of all this, the children were subjected to psychological terror, leading to one of them fainting.
These actions of the Azerbaijani side are vivid examples of the state-level policy of hatred and hostility towards Armenians and the displacement of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh - even at the level of targeting children. Such behaviour has no justification in both international legal and human-moral dimensions.
International organisations and institutions responsible for protecting children's rights, representatives of civilised humanity should provide a clear assessment of this reprehensible behaviour of the Azerbaijani side in order to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."