Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov complained about the "double standards" of the international community.
"Unfortunately, Armenia is still hampering the stability of the region, continuing its military and political provocations," Khalafov said at an event at the Foreign Ministry dedicated to the anniversary of the "tragedy of January 20. This is the name of the events of January 1990 in Baku, when after a week of Armenian massacres the central authorities still tried to curb the angry crowd of rioters.
Speaking about the situation in the Lachin corridor, Khalafov said that "the action is carried out in the territory of Azerbaijan, and despite the double standards, the Azerbaijani people will get their own way. "Unfortunately, just like in the 90s, today we are witnessing some states and international organizations applying double standards against Azerbaijan," the deputy minister complained.
Khalafov is indeed right - international organizations have double standards. In a situation when Azerbaijan needs urgent sanctions up to exclusion from organizations for crimes against humanity, there is an extraordinary tolerance towards this Nazi state, attempts to equalize the victim and the aggressor with appeals "to the sides", and when Azerbaijan impudently continues blockade of the 120 thousand people of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic for over a month, the head of the European Commission, who personally visited Baku to sign an agreement on gas supplies, continues to call Azerbaijan a "reliable partner of the EU."