Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently

NYT: The U.S. is inclined to allow Ukraine to strike Crimea

US Embassy extends condolences on tragic death of 15 Armenia soldiers

Armenian Security Council Secretary and Advisor to Indian PM discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Armenian Defense Minister still does not visit place of death of fifteen soldiers

Taiwan's head of government resigns

Armenian MFA: Actions of Azerbaijani side towards Artsakh children should be assessed

Armenia village military accommodation completely destroyed by fire (PHOTOS)

Iranian foreign minister calls intention to declare IRGC terrorists 'shot in the foot' to Europe

Baku complains of 'double standards' of international community

Chair of CoE Committee of Ministers calls for opening the Lachin corridor

Armenian ruling party: Baku's actions hinder possible signing of peace treaty

Armenian soldier injured, in critical condition

Karekin II expresses his condolences to families of military servicemen killed in fire

Armenian President expresses his condolences to families of deceased servicemen

Foreigners to be able to engage in some types of businesses in Armenia without obtaining license

Russian Embassy in Armenia expresses its condolences in connection with tragedy in Gegharkunik military unit

Azerbaijan decides to demand compensation from Armenia for destruction of environment

Armenia national burn center official: We have 3 soldiers, their airway burns are life-threatening

2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC

4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged

Taiwan's Defense Ministry says 16 Chinese planes and three ships approached island

AP: new US military aid package for Ukraine may reach $2.6 billion

Armenian PM: European Parliament resolution expresses objective reality

Lemkin Institute: World cannot afford another Armenian Genocide

CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Pashinyan over Armenian servicemen's death

Armenia PM to defense minister: There shall be no compromise, go and shut it, this series must be stopped

Death toll in Peru protests rises to 53

Prosecutor General's Office: All killed in fire in military unit were conscripts

U.S. Congressmen urge Biden to consider airlifting aid to Karabakh

Karabakh President extends condolences, support to relatives of Armenia soldiers who died in military unit fire

Armenia health minister: 2 of 3 soldiers injured in military unit fire are at intensive care unit

Armenia PM on military unit tragedy: Fire spread to officer, he threw gasoline can to accommodation in instinct

Canada Parliament committee adopts unprecedented decision related to Karabakh

Copper cost falling

Armenia Investigative Committee chief on fatal military unit fire cause: There is well-founded preliminary theory

Armenia defense minister on deadly fire in military unit: Automotive gasoline was also used

Azerbaijan continues circulating concept of occupying entire territory of Armenia

Soldiers injured in Armenia military unit fire still in severe condition

Ned Price not ruling out phone talk between US Secretary of State, Azerbaijan President

In Argentina, criminals hijack plane and crash after takeoff

Cavusoglu says he wants to see Pashinyan's sincerity not only in words but also in deeds

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces stepping down in February

Armenia 2nd Army Corps commander dismissed

Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Names of Armenia army officials dismissed due to fire that killed 15 servicemen are known

Polar bear kills 2 people in Alaska

Gold price rises slightly

2 Armenia army officials to be relieved of their posts due to fire at military unit

Newspaper: Who made such decision on 19 Karabakh kids’ return home?

Oil prices go down

Greenland's temperature was highest in 1,000 years

15 soldiers dead, 3 others in severe condition due to fire at Armenia military unit in Gegharkunik Province

There are dead, injured after fire breaks out in Armenia military unit

Japan pays families 1 million yen to move to rural areas

Scholz speaks on supplying Ukraine with Leopard tanks

MEPs condemn blockade of Lachin corridor, criticizing Baku, Moscow and Brussels

UN High Commissioner calls for immediate free movement through Lachin corridor

Poland persuades allies to send Ukraine up to 100 tanks

European Parliament calls on Azerbaijani authorities to immediately unblock Lachin corridor

MEP: We should put more pressure on the Azerbaijani government

Britain accelerates artillery upgrade program

Nathalie Loiseau on blockade of Lachin corridor: This is blackmail, this is ethnic cleansing

Marina Kaljurand to Azerbaijani officials: You have gone below low

Israel's Supreme Court orders Netanyahu to fire minister

NATO Secretary General: Ukraine needs significant increase of armaments at key moment of war

Public institutions of Republic of Artsakh to switch to special working regime from January 19

Blinken and Pashinyan discuss resumption of bilateral talks with Azerbaijan

Suren Papikyan and NATO Special Representative of Secretary General discuss regional developments

Zelenskyy reconfirms his aspiration for Ukraine's membership in NATO

The National Interest: Supplying Turkey with additional weapons makes no strategic sense

Good landmine for bad game: Baku tries to shift responsibility on Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister holds telephone conversation with British Minister of State for Europe

More than 200 millionaires call on Davos elite to raise taxes on super-rich

Schools and kindergartens to be closed in Artsakh because of blockade

Pashinyan and Blinken discuss Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor

NATO says Russia is preparing for a protracted war

Media: Next EU observer mission on Armenian border will include up to 100 people

Cold snap kills at least 70 people in Afghanistan

Putin: The tragedy of the events in Ukraine began in 2014