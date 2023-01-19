Estonia to send Ukraine largest military aid package for €113 million

The Estonian authorities approved today the sending of the largest package of military aid to Kyiv, ERR reported.

According to the agency, Tallinn will hand Ukraine dozens of 155mm and 122mm howitzers, thousands of shells, trucks, and more than a hundred Carl-Gustav anti-tank grenade launchers.

By helping Ukraine defend its independence, we defend the right to freedom and democracy of all nations, including Estonia, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said it was important for the country to set an example and thereby motivate other allies to provide aid to Ukraine. He stressed that military assistance to Kyiv did not reduce Estonia's defense capabilities.

The cost of the sent weapons will amount to €113m. Thus, Estonia's total military aid to Kyiv will increase to €370m. Estonia will request compensation of the costs incurred from the European Peace Facility.



