Armenian Security Council Secretary and Advisor to Indian PM discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with Ajit Doval, national security advisor to the Indian Prime Minister, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the security situation in the region, and the Secretary of the Security Council informed NEWS.am about the intensified humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, as a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor with all the ensuing consequences.

The sides mentioned with satisfaction the stable dynamics of the development of Armenian-Indian friendly relations and the high level of the existing political dialogue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
