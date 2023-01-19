Politico: European Parliament head declares gifts after corruption scandal

The head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has declared more than 140 valuable gifts after a corruption scandal, writes Politico.
According to the newspaper, Metsola missed the deadline for declaring in respect of 125 items on the list.
Earlier, at the December 13 plenary session of the European Parliament in France, deputies voted by an absolute majority to dismiss the vice-president Eva Kylie amid a major corruption scandal. The vote was broadcast on the European Parliament's website.
625 parliamentarians voted in favor of terminating the powers of Kylie, who is suspected of corruption and money laundering. Only one deputy opposed the decision and two abstained.