Politico: European Parliament head declares gifts after corruption scandal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has declared more than 140 valuable gifts after a corruption scandal, writes Politico.

According to the newspaper, Metsola missed the deadline for declaring in respect of 125 items on the list.

Earlier, at the December 13 plenary session of the European Parliament in France, deputies voted by an absolute majority to dismiss the vice-president Eva Kylie amid a major corruption scandal. The vote was broadcast on the European Parliament's website.

625 parliamentarians voted in favor of terminating the powers of Kylie, who is suspected of corruption and money laundering. Only one deputy opposed the decision and two abstained.
Read more:
European Parliament adopts resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade
In the resolution MEPs deplore the serious humanitarian crisis caused by the current blockade...
 Charles Michel arrives in Kyiv
Two weeks before the February 3 EU-Ukraine summit, Michel...
 European Parliament calls for IRGC to be put on terrorist list
In a non-binding resolution passed by a majority vote...
 Borrell: Political repression of Lukashenko reaches unprecedented level
Borrell recalled that today in Belarus there are more than 1,440 political prisoners...
 Von der Leyen: EU must boost clean technology funds to confront the U.S.
Her plan opens the door to funding the production of specific clean-tech projects through...
 EU allocates new €3 billion tranche of macrofinancial aid to Ukraine
The Commission today allocated the first installment of €3 billion of Macro-Financial Assistance +...
