Parliament majority faction MP: Armenia does not interfere in Karabakh authorities’ affairs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The authorities of Armenia do not interfere at all in the affairs of the authorities of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and in the domestic politics of Artsakh. Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this during a press briefing in the NA on Thursday, commenting on the possible resignation of Artsakh minister of state Ruben Vardanyan.

The reporters asked whether the authorities of Armenia were putting pressure on the leadership of Artsakh in the aforesaid matter.

According to Hovhannisyan, however, the Armenia authorities’ abandoning the policy of interfering in Karabakh's internal affairs is completely normal.

"That's how it should be. We were acting in this logic from the beginning," Hovhannisyan added.
