New York restaurateurs complain about strange customer orders

New York City restaurateurs have complained about bloggers and their fans who, following social media trends, are making weird menu items that are impossible to eat, the New York Post reports.
“I can’t go out of my way to do any crazy requests, especially when it doesn’t even make sense. This is not in our DNA,” Carnegie Diner owner Stathis Antonakopoulos complained to The Post.
He said customers are asking for elaborate, nearly inedible meals to create content for social media. “Nobody will eat 10 pancakes and 10 pieces of fried chicken one on top of the other.”
As the restaurateur notes, people have come to believe that restaurants and cafes are stores with a variety of dishes that can be put together at will. “People think that we’re a variety store and come in with no situational awareness,” Romero told The Post. “They’ll ask for Jamaican beef patties like you would get at a dollar slice shop, ask for full-on Italian entrees and worst of all ask for a Hawaiian pizza with pineapple on it — which we would never do.”
These customer demands come on the heels of the craze for personalized ordering that has swept the fast-food industry.