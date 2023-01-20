New York restaurateurs complain about strange customer orders

Poland says it is ready to send German tanks to Ukraine without German approval

Unibank launches Google Pay support for card users in Armenia

US experts advise Azerbaijan military on ‘border security’

Qatar in middle of scandal after minister says Europe can forgive Russia

Edmon Marukyan: Lachin corridor blockade sole purpose is Karabakh Armenians’ ethnic cleansing

Armenia FM to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Karabakh

Staphylococcus aureus may help SARS-CoV-2 multiply

David Crosby, founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies

Skrinjar has no intention to renew his deal with Inter

FM: Saudi Arabia was right to challenge Biden over oil production

Kremlin comments on NATO supplies to Ukraine

Karabakh parliament friendship group: We hope European Parliament resolution will be followed by practical steps

Tatoyan: ‘Eco-activists’ could not have reached Lachin corridor without Azerbaijan authorities’ special permission

Benik Khlghatyan wins bronze medal at ISSF Grand Prix

Chip Laitinen: US supports Armenia government in its anticorruption agenda

Charles Michel: Discussions on sanctions on Russia are becoming more and more tense

Azerbaijani FM says he is ready to meet with his Armenian counterpart

Armenian PopUp School gets $540,000 in pre-embryonic investment

Will Smith shares new track including Armenian rapper hit

700 more people lose their jobs and source of income in Karabakh in last 4 days, their number is now 4,100

UAE and India hold preliminary talks on trade in rupees

Italy MPs on Azerbaijan blockade of Karabakh: We cannot remain an observer

How to recognize COVID-19 pneumonia

Fallen soldiers’ parents subjected to violence at Yerevan military pantheon protest outside Investigative Committee

Netanyahu discusses U.S. steps to achieve breakthrough in relations with Saudi Arabia

Major attack on PayPal: Hackers access data of 35,000 people

Armenia MOD spox: Injury of serviceman wounded by Azerbaijan shooting not life-threatening

Karabakh FM to CoE Secretary General: Sanctions need to be imposed on Azerbaijan

AusOpen: World No. 1 wins

U.S. signals growing impatience over Turkey's resistance to ratify Swedish and Finnish bids

2 soldiers injured in military barracks fire still in severe condition, other is in moderate state

Brighton refuse to sell Caicedo for €62m

Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery

Food purchase with coupons kicks off in Karabakh

CIA director visits Kyiv

Karabakh state minister thanks European Parliament members

Global smartphone shipments down 11% in 2022

Newspaper: Armenia military accommodation fatal fire cause official theory is questioned

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over ‘Rust’ shooting

Bundestag recognizes 2014 massacre of Yezidis as genocide

Pentagon announces another $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

Moldova asked allies to strengthen its air defense potential

Guardiola: I do not recognize my team

Arctic expedition is looking for crew members

New York restaurateurs complain about strange customer orders

Underwater garage for 7,000 bicycles built in Amsterdam

Juventus reach quarterfinals

Real Madrid defeat Villarreal 3-2

Manchester City defeat Tottenham 4-2

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Soldiers were in village house because their barracks was blown up in September attack

U.S. Treasury begins to take measures to prevent a default on the national debt

Aliyev: Armenia has not responded to Azerbaijan proposal to sign peace agreement

Copa del Rey: Barca reach quarterfinals

Rescuers took out bodies of many soldiers from burnt Armenia village barracks in state of smoke inhalation

Tata Steel Chess։ Levon Aronian's first win

Armenia military driver hit accommodation’s wall with vehicle to open hole, to get fellow soldier out

PSG beat Riyadh: Ronaldo's double, Messi and Mbappe's goals (video)

Britain plans to send Ukraine 600 Brimstone missiles

How vitamin D affects people of different body weights

John Bolton calls on NATO to exclude Turkey from alliance

U.S.-Turkish diplomacy: Fighter jets and NATO expansion discussed at Washington meeting

Prime Minister of Greece: We will not go to war with Turkey

Kuwait signs agreement to buy Bayraktar TB2 combat drones

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 Armenian servicemen

Leader of far-right Swedish Democrats calls Erdogan 'Islamist dictator'

Vardanyan: I hope that due to pressure of international community Artsakh will overcome the crisis quickly

Hard drive shipments almost halved in 2022

South Korean President: Building walls and increasing protectionism cannot be the right answer

Baku is dissatisfied with statement of Committee of Ministers Chairman of European Council on Lachin corridor

Armen Grigoryan and French presidential advisor on importance of continuous consultations for peace in region

Armenia and Cyprus hold political consultations

Prime Minister: Poland ready to send tanks to Ukraine without German permission

Abdollahian: Iran will not recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Atalanta reach quarterfinals (VIDEO)

Military expert: I am sure that all this is done intentionally

U.S. pressures Berlin to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Putin and Raisi discuss topical issues of bilateral relations

ChatGPT fools HR professionals: AI writes motivation letter and test assignment better than 80% of applicants

Comedian Michael Lehrer dies at age of 44

Ipsos poll: Biden's support level drops to record 40%

Bayern acquires Yann Sommer (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Politico: European Parliament head declares gifts after corruption scandal

Estonia to send Ukraine largest military aid package for €113 million

Former Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces names possible causes of tragic fire at Gegharkunik military unit

Armenian FM stresses importance of Netherlands' targeted statement on Lachin corridor

British Ambassador to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 servicemen

Artsakh: 10 kids are in intensive care, neonatal department

Dollar increases, euro decreases in Armenia

About three dozen NGOs in Armenia address UN Security Council and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

European Parliament adopts resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade

Manicure lights can damage DNA and lead to cancer, study claims

Rasa Ostrauskaite: EU has called on Azerbaijan to fully restore freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

PSG arrive in Saudi Arabia (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

IC: Criminal proceedings initiated over wounding of Armenian soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently

Charles Michel arrives in Kyiv

Armenia 2nd Army Corps has new commander

European Parliament calls for IRGC to be put on terrorist list

Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner dies