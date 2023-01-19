Ipsos poll: Biden's support level drops to record 40%

U.S. citizens' approval ratings for their President Joe Biden fell to a record 40% this week, according to published data from a Reuters poll and polling service Ipsos.
A total of 1,035 people took part in the poll, conducted Jan. 13-15. The survey showed that about 60% of Americans do not approve of the White House chief of staff.
The drop in the level of trust came after the discovery at the think tank and the Delaware home of secret documents relating to his time as vice president (2008-2016). CNN's sources reported that the papers contained intelligence on Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.