Rasa Ostrauskaite: EU has called on Azerbaijan to fully restore freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

Rasa Ostrauskaite the European Union (EU) Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), reflected on the continued Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.
“At OSCE, the EU expressed concern over developments around the Lachin corridor since Dec 2022 & reiterated its call on the Azerbaijani authorities to fully restore freedom & security of movement along the corridor. The EU reiterated that all concerns should be addressed through dialogue,” Ostrauskaite noted on Twitter.