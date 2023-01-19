IC: Criminal proceedings initiated over wounding of Armenian soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Criminal cases have been instigated at the 8th garrison department of the Investigative Committee's Military Investigative Department of Armenia under Article 44-155 part 1 of the Armenian Criminal Code, on the attempted murder of a soldier by the enemy.
The press service of the Investigative Committee informs NEWS.am that according to the preliminary information, around 10:50 a.m. on January 19, the soldier was injured by gunshot wounds fired by the adversary.
A preliminary investigation is under way.