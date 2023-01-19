News
IC: Criminal proceedings initiated over wounding of Armenian soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces
IC: Criminal proceedings initiated over wounding of Armenian soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Criminal cases have been instigated at the 8th garrison department of the Investigative Committee's Military Investigative Department of Armenia under Article 44-155 part 1 of the Armenian Criminal Code, on the attempted murder of a soldier by the enemy.

The press service of the Investigative Committee informs NEWS.am that according to the preliminary information, around 10:50 a.m. on January 19, the soldier was injured by gunshot wounds fired by the adversary.

A preliminary investigation is under way.
