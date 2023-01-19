News
Charles Michel arrives in Kyiv
Charles Michel arrives in Kyiv
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, has arrived in Kyiv.  

Two weeks before the February 3 EU-Ukraine summit, Michel, who presides over the meetings of 27 national EU leaders, posted a photo of himself on Twitter from a train platform, writing, back in Kyiv to discuss all areas of cooperation. May 2023 be a year of victory and peace.

A day earlier, Michel said he was personally in favor of the West supplying tanks to Ukraine.

As an important geopolitical step, the EU granted Ukraine candidate status for membership last year, and the official said Kiev would need further reforms in the rule of law to be able to join the EU the day after the war ends.
