Artsakh: 10 kids are in intensive care, neonatal department

The government of Artsakh has published an information bulletin for January 18.

According to the statistical updates of the day:

-10 children are in the intensive care unit and for newborns at the Children's Hospital;

-9 adult patients are in the intensive care unit, 4 of them are in extremely serious condition;

-150 children have already been born under the blockade;

-445 people still cannot be operated because of the cancellation of planned operations in medical institutions under the jurisdiction of the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

-34 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and support of the International Committee of the Red Cross for the appropriate treatment up to this day;

- According to preliminary data, as a result of the difficult economic situation, about 4,100 people have lost their jobs and income;

- If there was no blockade, more than 15,200 tons of vital cargoes would have arrived in Artsakh, but now only a small portion has been delivered by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping forces.



