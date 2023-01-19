News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
About three dozen NGOs in Armenia address UN Security Council and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
About three dozen NGOs in Armenia address UN Security Council and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics
About three dozen organizations issued a statement addressed to the UN Security Council, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
The statement, which reached NEWS.am, noted:
"Under the name of fake 'environmentalists' hired by the racist Azerbaijani authorities, the genocide of Armenians continues, posing a threat to Armenia, and in parallel, there are open calls for new military aggression by Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Since its establishment in 1920, Azerbaijan has continuously pursued a policy of military, political, economic and cultural oppression, violence and ethnic cleansing against all national minorities, especially Armenians.
All of this is fully consistent with the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide adopted in 1948. The same continues today: in conditions of severe cold the gas pipeline to Artsakh is blocked and the only road of life is blocked in order to create unbearable situation and to force mass deportation of Armenians from Artsakh.
We call for:
condemn the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan for the purpose of genocide and ethnic cleansing;
To impose sanctions against Azerbaijan and suspend its membership in international organizations;
Take measures to prevent the escalation and development of military aggression along the border of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh: 10 kids are in intensive care, neonatal department
According to the statistical updates of the day...
 European Parliament adopts resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade
In the resolution MEPs deplore the serious humanitarian crisis caused by the current blockade...
 Rasa Ostrauskaite: EU has called on Azerbaijan to fully restore freedom of movement along Lachin corridor
The European Union Permanent Representative to the OSCE reflected on the continued Azerbaijani blockade of the corridor…
 Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently
Switzerland has expressed its concern about the prolonged impediments to the access through the road and the resulting humanitarian consequences…
 Parliament majority faction MP: Armenia does not interfere in Karabakh authorities’ affairs
The reporters asked Artur Hovhannisyan whether the authorities of Armenia were putting pressure on the leadership of Artsakh in connection with the possible resignation of Artsakh minister of state Ruben Vardanyan…
 Armenian Security Council Secretary and Advisor to Indian PM discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with Ajit Doval...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos