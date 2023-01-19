About three dozen NGOs in Armenia address UN Security Council and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

About three dozen organizations issued a statement addressed to the UN Security Council, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

"Under the name of fake 'environmentalists' hired by the racist Azerbaijani authorities, the genocide of Armenians continues, posing a threat to Armenia, and in parallel, there are open calls for new military aggression by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Since its establishment in 1920, Azerbaijan has continuously pursued a policy of military, political, economic and cultural oppression, violence and ethnic cleansing against all national minorities, especially Armenians.

All of this is fully consistent with the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide adopted in 1948. The same continues today: in conditions of severe cold the gas pipeline to Artsakh is blocked and the only road of life is blocked in order to create unbearable situation and to force mass deportation of Armenians from Artsakh.

We call for:

condemn the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan for the purpose of genocide and ethnic cleansing;

To impose sanctions against Azerbaijan and suspend its membership in international organizations;

Take measures to prevent the escalation and development of military aggression along the border of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia."