Show news feed
Prime Minister: Poland ready to send tanks to Ukraine without German permission
Prime Minister: Poland ready to send tanks to Ukraine without German permission
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Poland is ready to send tanks to Ukraine without German permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, Politico reports.

Poland has committed to send Ukraine 14 Leopard 2 tanks. But since the tanks are made in Germany, this requires Berlin's approval, which has not yet been given by the German government.

Approval is of secondary importance here, Morawiecki said in an interview with Polish public radio on his way back from Davos, where he attended the World Economic Forum.

Either we get this agreement quickly or we do the right thing ourselves, he added.

Several of Germany's European allies have asked Berlin to approve the re-export of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but the German government itself is waiting for the United States to make the first move.

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country would hand over a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of building an international coalition.

Responding to the topic during a speech at an event in Davos on Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his government's position on sending military aid to Ukraine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
