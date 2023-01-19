South Korean President: Building walls and increasing protectionism cannot be the right answer

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for improving the sustainability of global supply chains, calling the issue one of the most urgent challenges facing the international community, Reuters reported.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he noted that the war in Ukraine has further disrupted supply chain stability since the COVID-19 pandemic breach.
According to him, they are seeing supply chain segmentation because of the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, competition for technology and the decline of the multilateral trade system, and the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the disruption/
Free trade remains important, he said, despite growing protectionism, he added promising to work with credible countries to stabilize global supply chains.
Building walls and increasing protectionism can never be the right answer, he added.