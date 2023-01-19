News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
South Korean President: Building walls and increasing protectionism cannot be the right answer
South Korean President: Building walls and increasing protectionism cannot be the right answer
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for improving the sustainability of global supply chains, calling the issue one of the most urgent challenges facing the international community, Reuters reported.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he noted that the war in Ukraine has further disrupted supply chain stability since the COVID-19 pandemic breach.

According to him, they are seeing supply chain segmentation because of the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, competition for technology and the decline of the multilateral trade system, and the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the disruption/

Free trade remains important, he said, despite growing protectionism, he added promising to work with credible countries to stabilize global supply chains.

Building walls and increasing protectionism can never be the right answer, he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos