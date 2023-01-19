News
Armenian FM stresses importance of Netherlands' targeted statement on Lachin corridor
Armenian FM stresses importance of Netherlands' targeted statement on Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On January 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service informed NEWS.am.

During the phone conversation, a number of regional security issues were touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the challenges threatening the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also touched upon the incident concerning the children returning to Nagorno-Karabakh, the indmisable behavior demonstrated by Azerbaijan towards them.

Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of the targeted statement of the Government of the Netherlands regarding the full restoration of free movement through the Lachin Corridor.

Ararat Mirzoyan also stressed the importance of clear steps by the international community to prevent Azerbaijan’s attempts to subject Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

Touching upon the normalization  process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the Foreign Minister of Armenia noted that the Armenian side has handed over the proposals on  the peace treaty to Azerbaijan and is now waiting for a response.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
