Kuwait signs agreement to buy Bayraktar TB2 combat drones
Kuwait has signed an agreement to buy Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drones.

Baykar said on Twitter that it had struck a $370 million deal, beating out companies from the United States, Europe, and China.

Kuwait will receive 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones as part of the deal, a source familiar with the agreement told Middle East Eye.

It is noted that each Bayraktar TB2 costs about $5 million, and each drone requires 100 MAM-L smart micro ammunition, which together cost $15 million. There are also additional costs for training and command and control centers, which vary depending on the number of drones purchased. Each center can control up to six drones.
