Show news feed
Abdollahian: Iran will not recognize Crimea as part of Russia
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran will not recognize the incorporation of Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics into Russia, despite the fact that Tehran and Moscow have excellent relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with the Turkish TV channel TRT World.

"We do not seek double standards. We oppose the war in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Afghanistan. And in the same way we are against war and displacement in Ukraine. On the other hand, we recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries within the framework of international law, and for this reason, despite the excellent relations between Tehran and Moscow, we have not recognized the secession of Crimea from Ukraine. We have not recognized the separation of Luhansk and Donetsk from Ukraine because we insist on our consistent principle in foreign policy," he said, according to TASS.

"When we say that war is not a solution in Ukraine, we mean it, we consider it a fundamental policy and we rely on it," Abdollahian added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
