Armenia and Cyprus hold political consultations

The Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Cyprus held political consultations in Yerevan, NEWS.am was informed by the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
The sides discussed regional and international issues, including cooperation within the European Union.
The sides underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Cyprus and Greece.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented the consequences of Azerbaijan's blocking the free movement of people and goods through the Lachin corridor.
The Armenian official added that Nagorno-Karabakh faced a humanitarian crisis, pointing out that illegal actions, bellicose rhetoric and Baku's maximalist position were seriously undermining efforts to achieve peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
The Cypriot delegation, led by Foreign Ministry Secretary General Kornelios Korneliou, visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and Memorial and paid tribute to the victims of the crime.