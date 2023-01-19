Armen Grigoryan and French presidential advisor on importance of continuous consultations for peace in region

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Isabelle Dumont had a telephone conversation, NEWS.am was informed by the press service of the Armenian Security Council office.
The Armenian side spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor.
Grigoryan pointed to the importance of international efforts to resolve the situation.
The interlocutors pointed to the importance of continuous bilateral consultations to ensure stability and peace in the region.