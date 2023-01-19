News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armen Grigoryan and French presidential advisor on importance of continuous consultations for peace in region
Armen Grigoryan and French presidential advisor on importance of continuous consultations for peace in region
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Isabelle Dumont had a telephone conversation, NEWS.am was informed by the press service of the Armenian Security Council office.

The Armenian side spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor.

Grigoryan pointed to the importance of international efforts to resolve the situation.

The interlocutors pointed to the importance of continuous bilateral consultations to ensure stability and peace in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Baku is dissatisfied with statement of Committee of Ministers Chairman of European Council on Lachin corridor
Baku is dissatisfied with the statement of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland...
 Artsakh: 10 kids are in intensive care, neonatal department
According to the statistical updates of the day...
 About three dozen NGOs in Armenia address UN Security Council and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
About three dozen organizations issued a statement addressed to the UN Security Council...
 European Parliament adopts resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade
In the resolution MEPs deplore the serious humanitarian crisis caused by the current blockade...
 Rasa Ostrauskaite: EU has called on Azerbaijan to fully restore freedom of movement along Lachin corridor
The European Union Permanent Representative to the OSCE reflected on the continued Azerbaijani blockade of the corridor…
 Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently
Switzerland has expressed its concern about the prolonged impediments to the access through the road and the resulting humanitarian consequences…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos