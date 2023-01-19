Baku is dissatisfied with statement of Committee of Ministers Chairman of European Council on Lachin corridor

Baku is dissatisfied with the statement of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland, chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir in connection with the blockade of the Lachin corridor.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that "this statement does not reflect reality." Baku called the cynical actions of pseudo-environmentalists "a peaceful protest," noting that such statements "not only do not contribute to peace and calm in the region, but also lead to increased tension."
The chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, called for the unblocking of the Lachin corridor. She called on the relevant authorities to quickly restore freedom of movement along the corridor to avoid further deterioration of the situation.