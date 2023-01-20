Arctic expedition is looking for crew members

Budding explorers from disadvantaged backgrounds are being offered the chance to join a life-changing Arctic expedition, the BBC reports.
A determined expedition on the SV Linden, Europe's largest three-masted vessel, will set sail from Plymouth in June. On board will be 10 people selected from urban areas of the United Kingdom.
Polar Explorer Jim McNeill grew up on a municipal estate in Barnet, North London, and said he wants to encourage people "from all walks of life" to do something positive about climate change.
The expedition will travel 10,000 nautical miles from Plymouth to the high Arctic regions of Canada to conduct ocean research.
McNeill said 10 people will be selected by the end of February and will join the experts and crew members at various points along the way.
It's not an adventure vacation or anything like that at all. It will be very difficult at times, tiring, but incredibly rewarding when they see the coast of Greenland and Canada.
The ship is expected to return to Plymouth on Oct. 24.